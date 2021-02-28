Jacksonville, TX (75766)

Today

Showers and thundershowers this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 48F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 48F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.