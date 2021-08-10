AUSTIN — The Texas Supreme Court on Tuesday voided a state district judge's temporary restraining order barring the arrest of House Democrats who did not report for the Legislature.
The Democrats may now be apprehended by law enforcement officials and delivered back to the Capitol.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott and House Speaker Dade Phelan, both Republicans, asked the court on Monday to throw out a recent ruling by a Travis County district judge that blocked the arrest of the Democrats whose absence blocked a quorum.
The Democrats were in Washington D.C. For nearly a month and now have until 4 p.m. Thursday to respond to the court.
In July the Democrats fled Texas to block the passage of a Republican elections bill they say would restrict voting rights in the state. They successfully thwarted the bill during a 30-day specially called session that ended Friday, but Abbott immediately called for a second special session that began Saturday.
While some of the Democrats have returned, a large number have stayed away, which prevent the chamber from having enough members present to conduct business.
