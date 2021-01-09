The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) for Emergency Protective Measures will receive $89,060,952.92 to increase testing for COVID-19 in Texas, U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced Tuesday, Jan. 5. The funding comes from FEMA by authority of the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act through the Disaster Relief Fund, which Sen. Cornyn recently voted to replenish through the year-end omnibus funding bill.
“While some Texans are starting to receive COVID-19 vaccinations, one of our most crucial needs continues to be increased testing capacity to identify and stop the spread of the coronavirus,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I applaud this announcement and will keep fighting for the Texans hit hardest by this pandemic as well as a brighter future for our state.”
Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, is a member of the Senate Finance, Intelligence, and Judiciary Committees.
