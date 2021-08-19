The Texas Trading Post is a resale shop that opened July 9 in the Atwood’s shopping center.
Patti Casey, retired from Tyler Junior College, and grandson Blake Saenz, an oilfield worker, are co-owners of the shop.
The resale store features unique to boutique items and other things from toys to tools.
Casey describes the store’s reception as “incredible,” and notes they have already had many returning customers.
The resale store may buy or take trades depending on the quality of the item. They are also looking for local vendors.
The Texas Trading Post can be found on Facebook and can be reached by calling 972-768-4825.
