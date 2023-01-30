Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas... Angelina River Near Lufkin affecting Nacogdoches, Angelina and Cherokee Counties. For the Angelina River...including Alto, Lufkin...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued late tonight at 545 AM CST. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Angelina River Near Lufkin. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 162.0 feet, Minor lowland to diminish and end on the lower Angelina River. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 5:15 AM CST Monday the stage was 161.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:15 AM CST Monday was 161.7 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise to 162.2 feet Wednesday morning. It will then fall Thursday evening. It will rise to 162.2 feet early Friday morning. It will then fall again but remain above flood stage. - Flood stage is 161.0 feet. - Flood History...No available flood history. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&