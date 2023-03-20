The 2023 Texas Veterans Parade Saturday morning April 22, will be presented by Navarro College, an institution with deep roots to Military Veterans and Texas history. The purpose of the Parade organization, is to "Honor Texas Veterans from all wars and conflicts, to educate students about Liberty, Freedom and the sacrifices of Veterans. "
All local Veterans are invited to either attend or march in the parade on the historic brick streets of Corsicana.
The first campus of Navarro College was the site of the World War II primary flight school located six miles south of Corsicana.
Navarro College District President, Dr. Kevin G. Fegan said "The first students began classes in September, 1946. Nearly all of 238 members of that first student body were returning veterans from World War II taking advantage of assistance available under the newly enacted GI Bill. "
Navarro College is named for Jose Antonio Navarro, one of only two Tejanos who signed the Texas Declaration of Independence March 2, 1836. Tejanos are descendants of the first Spanish and Mexican families who settled Texas.
The direct descendant of Navarro, Sylvia Navarro Tillotson said "When my great, great, great grandfather signed that document, many thought he was signing his own death sentence. The world did not think the Texans could defeat General Antonio López de Santa Anna. "
Texas State Senators Brian Birdwell and Bob Hall have endorsed the 2023 Parade and have written personal letters to all the military base commanders in the Lone Star State, asking them to send detachments of troops, vehicles, helicopters and more to the event.
Sen. Bob Hall said "We are pleased that Navarro College is all in to honor the Texas Veterans, past and present, in this meaningful way. "
"Last year was the first Veterans Parade held in Corsicana since 1945, " said Parade CEO Elizabeth Brown. "We had perfect weather and a terrific Grand Marshall, Afghanistan Medal of Honor recipient Will Swenson. "
This years grand marshal is Chris Cassidy one of the first Navy Seals into Afganistan following the attacks on America on 9/11. He later become an NASA Astronaut and spent nearly a year in orbit during three separate and highly successful missions.
Navarro College will be provide many important parts of the parade, including the National Championship Cheerleaders of Netflix fame, their award winning marching band, tractors from their John Deere Institute, and the Navarro Police Academy students and teachers. The Navarro College football team coached by Ryan Taylor will march in their game jerseys to honor Texas Veterans.
The college will have a float full of the Veterans who work at the college just as they did in the 2022 successful parade. The Navarro bus, vans and golf carts will be part of the celebration as will the historic Wolf Brand Chili Car owned by the Corsicana Preservation organization and the Model T Bakery wagon from Collin Street Bakery.
Chris Farmer, Treasurer of the Parade is working with Corsicana Baseball and the YMCA to provide over 100 baseball team members to appear in the parade that starts at 10 a.m. Saturday April 22. Dr. Karen Kopp is working with the Corsicana Independent School System to have students from all five elementary schools involved and attending. Senator Brian Birdwell said "The participation of the Corsicana ISD schools and the other schools in Navarro County are important to the process to educate the next generation about the Alamo heroes, and the Texans who fought in World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam and all our other wars and conflicts. "
Bob Reddish is recruiting hot rods and motor cycles from a 50 mile radius of Corsicana and beyond. Logistics chair, retired Army Major Kevin Eubanks said "Please go to our website to register your float, vehicle, ball team, horses and more. You can find us at www. texasveteransparade.org. Or you may call 214-537-9311 for registration information.”
