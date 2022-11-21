American Automobile Association Texas predicts four million Texans will travel 50 miles or more away from home this Thanksgiving. That’s a one percent increase from last year and just about 95% of pre-pandemic volumes. On a national scale, AAA estimates 54.6 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving. That’s a 2% increase over 2021 and 98% of pre-pandemic volumes. This year is projected to be the third busiest for Thanksgiving travel, since AAA started tracking in 2000, across the country and sixth busiest for Texas.
“Travel for Thanksgiving continues to rebound to nearly pre-pandemic levels as families and friends are eager to enjoy time together during the holiday weekend,” said AAA Texas Vice President and General Manager Galen Grillo. “Plan ahead, consider working with a trusted travel advisor and remember proper vehicle maintenance to help prevent breakdowns.”
Most travelers will drive to their destinations with around 3.6 million people traveling by car in the Lone Star State, which is similar to last year. Across America, 49 million people are expected to travel by car. While Thanksgiving road trips have slightly risen - up 0.4% from 2021 - car travel remains 2.5% below 2019 levels.
Air travel is up nearly 6% from 2021 in Texas with more than 238,000 leisure travelers flying to their Thanksgiving destinations. On a national scale, plane passenger numbers are expected to be nearly 8% over 2021, with 4.5 million Americans flying to their Thanksgiving destinations this year. That’s an increase of more than 330,000 travelers and nearly 99% of the 2019 volume. AAA Texas Travel Advisors suggest reserving a parking spot ahead of time and arrive early. Also, anticipate long TSA lines. If possible, avoid checking a bag to allow for more flexibility if flights are delayed or you need to reschedule.
Texans are also ramping up travel by other modes of transportation. More than 77,000 plan to travel by bus, cruise or train which is up 22% from last year and down 13% from 2019 levels. For Americans, more than 1.4 million travelers are going out of town for Thanksgiving by bus, train, or cruise ship. That’s an increase of 24% from 2021 and 96% of the 2019 volume.
“With travel restrictions lifted and more people comfortable taking public transportation again, it’s no surprise buses, trains, and cruises are coming back in a big way,” said AAA Texas Spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Regardless of the mode of transportation you have chosen, expect crowds during your trip and at your destination. If your schedule is flexible, consider off-peak travel times during the holiday rush.”
INRIX, a private analytics company headquartered in Kirkland, Wash., expects severe congestion in several U.S. metro areas, with some drivers experiencing more than double normal delays. Highways in and around Atlanta, Chicago, New York City, and Los Angeles will be the busiest. To avoid the most hectic times, INRIX recommends traveling early in the morning on Wednesday or before 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day and avoiding travel between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
For the full report, including infographics and methodology, view it online at tx-aaa.iprsoftware.com/news/thanksgiving-travel-forecast-up-slightly-just-shy-of-pre-pandemic-leve
About AAA:
Started in 1902 by automotive enthusiasts who wanted to chart a path for better roads in America and advocate for safe mobility, AAA has transformed into one of North America’s largest membership organizations. Today, AAA provides roadside assistance, travel, discounts, financial and insurance services to enhance the life journey of 63 million members across North America, including over 56 million in the United States. AAA Texas branch offices throughout the state can be found by visiting AAA.com. Follow AAA Texas on Twitter: @AAATexas and Facebook: facebook.com/AAATexas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.