THC presents program in honor of 75th anniversary of WWII's end

On the 75th anniversary of the end of WWII – Wednesday, September 2, at 10 a.m. – the THC presents a free online event, “Texas in World War II: Leadership.”
This presentation will highlight four leaders connected to Texas and their contributions to the largest mobilization of American military and economic resources in the nation’s history.
Our expert speakers are:
• General Michael W. Hagee, President and CEO, National Museum of the Pacific War
• John Akers, Site Manager, Eisenhower Birthplace State Historic Site
• Stacie Flood, Assistant Site Manager, Sam Rayburn House State Historic Site
• Stephen Cure, Military/Oral History Programs Coordinator, Texas Historical Commission
Register online to attend the free webinar. It will also be streamed live on the Texas Historical Commission’s Facebook Page. For more information and all sign-up options visit THC.Texas.gov or contact Chris Florance of the Texas Historical Commission, 512-784-1245, or email chris.florance@thc.texas.gov
