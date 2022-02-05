Patti Foster, a Jacksonville native and former east Texas radio personality, has penned the first book for children with traumatic brain injuries written by someone who personally suffered a severe head injury. The title of her newest book is “The Adventures of Head Trauma Hero.”
In 2002, en route to a church function, Foster was involved in a horrific traffic accident when a semi pulling a trailer full of cars slammed into the rear of her SUV. A passenger was killed in the wreck and Foster’s condition Foster’s condition in the immediate aftermath of the wreck was so severe she was at first presumed dead. She suffered head trauma and numerous other injuries and was left in a coma for six weeks.
“And yet, beyond any human explanation, here I am, for such a time as this, massively God-blessed to make an eternal difference around the world,” Foster stated.
Foster, now an author and inspirational speaker, serves as vice president of Hope After Brain Injury, a faith-based brain injury non-profit organization.
Foster has written her story, “Coping with Traumatic Brain Injury: One Woman’s Journey from Death to Life,” which was published in 2014. She has authored several works regarding brain injury and faith, and her own experience has been documented in two works by other authors, “Chicken Soup for the Soul: Recovering from Traumatic Brain Injuries” and “Modern Day Miracles” by Allison C. Restagno.
Foster is a member of the Texas Brain Injury Advisory Council and serves as committee chair. She stated she, along with Dr. Deana H. Adams, president of Hope After Brain Injury, will be meeting virtually with members of the National Association of State Head Injury Administrators to discuss the need for peer support and that of a family navigator to help others navigate life after brain injury.
Foster’s newest work, “The Adventures of Head Trauma Hero,” is intended to be a navigational guide.
As Foster states on her website, the book is a “massively helpful ‘tool’ for young people going through brain injury, a big help to their parents to better know how to talk with them and understand what they do and say.”
“The Adventures of Head Trauma Hero” provides huge doses of much-needed understanding to families and parents who are new to the brain-injury world and have never experienced head trauma,” Foster stated.
The book, according to Foster, is based on a single truth; leaning how to cope with life’s changes after brain injury, as a child, can open up rays of hope to help a person not give up.
“Because of that life-halting wreck of June 18, 2002 and my traumatic brain injury, I am now able to bring life-stirring hope to countless numbers of people around the world, trying their best to cope with life after brain injury,” Foster stated.
For those willing to travel, Foster will appear at Barnes & Noble in Southlake for a book signing from 11 a.m until 1 p.m Friday, Feb. 18. Foster is also in talks with the Barnes & Noble located in Tyler for a possible book signing.
Foster’s books are available at her website, pattifoster.com, Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other book distributors. Her publications are also available as eBooks wherever eBooks are sold.
For a list of Patti Foster’s books, speaking topics or for information on the non-profit, Hope After Brain Injury, visit Foster’s website, pattifoster.com.
