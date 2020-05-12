The big reveal for Rusk, JHS seniors done digitally

Coronavirus (COVID-19) didn't rob seniors at Rusk High School and at Jacksonville High of one of their treasured celebratory events, College Decision Day.
The contagion did require school officials to be creative and on May 1, the schools staged their respective Virtual Decision Days.
The online-only format not only satisfied all the social distancing requirements, but enabled the use of videos to be worked into the program at Jacksonville.
Rusk presented 76 seniors who will be attending college, university, trade or technical schools or have been accepted into one of the branches of the military.
Tyler Junior College proved to be the school of choice for Rusk graduates, with 50 students set to soon become Apaches.
Five Rusk graduates will be heading off to Stephen F. Austin State University and four have been accepted into Texas A & M University.
All of the college-bound Eagle grads will be attending in-state institutions, except for Garrett Blaylock, who has signed a football scholarship with Bethany (Kansas) College and Tarickia Thacker, who plans on attending Tulsa Welding School in Oklahoma.
Three students will begin military service later this year, by beginning tours in the Marines (Travis Johnson), Navy (Raquel Rangel) and Army National Guard (Zurisadai Flores).
Tyler Junior College (50):Sarah Wofford, Courtney Metcalf, Bailey Beard, Grace Philibert, Constance Moira, Crystal Martinez, Lauren Boudreaux, Emily Pierce, Mattilynn Hamilton, Hailey Kellis, Esther Mora, Caleb McGarity, Avery Kinney, Victoria Harper, Ariel McClure, Cassidy Martin, Melaney Garcia, Riley Threadgill, Adrianna Sanchez, Ahmad Session, Kellie Jamail, Alaynna Goldsberry, Mariela Cruz, Kai Lucena, Lainey Sprayberry, Annie Adams, Ariayzia Jefferson, Lainie Tugwell, Jordan Booth, Mucelcia Mallard, Olivia Bell, Brianna Sanchez, Ana Hernandez, Lance Work, Lara Hensley, AJ Glaze, Shyanne Seals, Haylee Gray, Naomi Reifel, Jaci Hood, Jordan Crysup, Jaheim Upshaw, Keller Brooks, Jennifer Rosales Valdez, Colton Morris, Tori Davis, Kailee Millsap, Ra'naiya Kennedy, Valeria Iniguez Olguin, and Seth Day
Stephen F. Austin State University (6): Alyssa Hardy, Haley Hancock, Kaleb Nichols, Mason Perkins, Mackenzie Ford and Lanie Ford.
Texas A&M University (4): Grace Young, Jaylei Wick, Drew Morton, Chloey Cleaver
University Texas-Tyler (2): Paige Wallace, Evelyn Peters
Bethel (Kan.) College (1): Garrett Blaylock
Blinn College (1): Seth Merchant
Cisco College (2): Brennen Lucien, Sean Rogers.
Howard Payne University (1): Nicholas Acker
Jarvis Christian College (1): Jay'Kwon Simms
Kilgore College (1): Trey Thompson
Ranger College (1): Jamyah Anderson
Texas Wesleyan University (1): Jaden Rushing
Trinity Valley Community College (1): Jaymee Benge
Tulsa School of Welding (1): Tarickia Thacker
Army National Guard (1): Zurisadai Flores
Marine Corps (1): Travis Johnson
U.S. Navy (1): Melanie Santos Rangel
Jacksonville High School
Jacksonville seniors that have been accepted into a college, university, trade or technical school, or have enlisted into a branch of the military, were taken down Memory Lane during their virtual decision day, as well wishes were sent to the group from the JISD elementary, intermediate and middle schools.
Ben Peacock, Jacksonville High School Principal, told the seniors that they “are a special group that has made the school and community proud for the last four years.”
Peacock went on to say, “these graduates have heart, and when you have heart, you can do anything.”
Jacksonville seniors have been accepted into 47 different post-secondary institutions, which include universities, 2-year colleges/community colleges, technical/trade schools and branches of the military.
The students have been accepted into one Ivy League School 33 different universities, five different junior colleges, four different technical/trade schools and four branches of the military.
The individual school of choice for each of the students was not available.
Four-year universities that Jacksonville seniors will be attending include: Abilene Christian University, Baylor University, Dallas Baptist University, East Texas Baptist University, Houston Baptist University, Jarvis Christian College, Lamar University, LeTourneau University, Mary Baldwin University, Missouri State University, Ohio University, Oklahoma State University, Princeton University, Sam Houston State University and Simpson College.
Other four-year institutions are: Southwest Minnesota State University, Stephen F. Austin State University, Tarleton State University, Texas A&M University, Texas A&M-Commerce, Texas A&M-Texarkana, Texas State University, Texas Tech University, Texas Women's University, The College of Saint Constantine, University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, University of Texas at Austin, University of Texas at Dallas, University of Texas El Paso, University of Texas at San Antonio, University of Texas at Tyler, University of Colorado and University of Houston.
Two-year colleges that will be welcoming Jacksonville graduates include: Angelina College, Cisco College, Jacksonville College, Navarro College and Tyler Junior College.
Trade or technical schools selected by Jacksonville graduates are Aiken Technical College, Aveda Institute, Full Sail University and Universal Technical Institute.
Jacksonville seniors are also set to join the Army, Army National Guard, Marine Corps and the Navy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.