Dating violence is more common than people think, especially among teens and young adults. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly one in 11 female and one in 15 male high school students report having experienced physical dating violence in the last year. About one in nine female and one in 36 male high school students report having experienced sexual dating violence in the last year. Furthermore, 26% of women and 15% of men who were victims of sexual violence, physical violence, and/or stalking by an intimate partner, first experienced these or other forms of violence by that partner before the age of 18.
According to Love Is Respect, one in three teens in the United States will experience physical, sexual or emotional abuse by someone they are in a relationship with before they become adults. And nearly half (43%) of college women report experiencing violent and abusive dating behaviors.
That is why the Crisis Center of Anderson and Cherokee Counties is observing Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, an annual month-long campaign dedicated to raising awareness about teen dating abuse. Every February, young people and their loved ones join across the country for a national effort to raise awareness about the issue of teen dating violence. Congress declared the month of February to be National Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention Month in 2010.
“Young people are still learning what makes a relationship healthy, unhealthy, or even abusive,” said Lori Richard, Community Educator for the Crisis Center. “The ideas and beliefs that enable abuse can be changed, so the earlier we intervene with education and support, the earlier we can prevent abuse.” The Crisis Center encourages parents and other influencers (teachers, coaches, relatives) to have conversations with youth about healthy relationships and abuse. Discuss the components of a healthy relationship, such as respect, communication, trust, boundaries, honesty and equality. Also discuss the warning signs of abuse, such as checking your phone, email or social media accounts without your permission; putting you down frequently, especially in front of others; isolating you from friends or family (physically, financially, or emotionally); extreme jealousy or insecurity; explosive outbursts, temper, or mood swings; any form of physical harm; possessiveness or controlling behavior, or
pressuring you or forcing you to have sex.
“When having discussions with young people, it is important to be supportive, non-accusatory and non-judgmental. Believe them, even if what they tell you is hard to hear. Focus on behaviors, rather than the people involved. And create a safety plan for home, school and online,” Richard stated.
The mission of the Crisis Center is to empower, enhance and enrich the lives of survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse. All services are provided at no cost to the client and include a 24-hour confidential hotline (1-800-232-8519), two safe-house locations, trauma-focused counseling, family and victim advocacy and forensic interviews.
For more information, contact the Crisis Center office in Jacksonville at 903-586-9118 or Palestine office at (903) 723.5858.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.