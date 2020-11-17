The East Texas Chapter of Links, Incorporated, announced the recipients of the 2020 scholarships.
They are:
- Janae Bailey, a graduate of John Tyler High School, currently attending Prairie View A & M University. She is majoring in Biology Kinesiology and plans to become a physical therapist. She is the daughter of Daniel Bailey and Felicia Bailey.
- Javion Caffey, a graduate of Hawkins High School, currently attending attending Jarvis Christian College. Caffey is majoring in Kinesiology with a goal of becoming an athletic trainer. He is the son of Devon N. Thompson.
- Austin Gatson, a graduate of Longview High School and Kilgore College/Early High School College. He is attending East Texas Baptist University, majoring in Business Administration. Gaston plans to obtain an MBA. He is the son of Quincy and Evangela Gatson.
The East Texas Links is a non-profit service organization which provides programs and activities for youth in East Texas with emphasis in Longview, Marshall, and Tyler.
The Links, Inc. focuses on: The Arts, National Trends and Services, International Trends and Services, Services to Youth and Health and Human Services.
The organization maintains a Facebook page, East Texas Chapter-The LINKS Incorporated.
