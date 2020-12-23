The Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Daily Grind, organized and conducted a Ghosts of Christmas Past tour on Friday, Dec. 18. Participating businesses included the Heritage Center of Cherokee County, Texas; The Slab, The Cherokee Civic Theater and the Daily Grind.
The tour began at the Heritage Center and included a midway stop at The Slab, where complimentary cups of hot apple cider were enjoyed. The group had 12 participants, with some already inquiring about the next tour.
The Rusk Chamber of Commerce can be reached at (903) 693-4242. The Chamber’s website is ruskchamber.com and the organization also maintains a Facebook page.
