Dennis Kenney, beekeeper and founder of the Jacksonville Area Beekeepers, recently had an encounter that convinced him education regarding pollinators, particularly honey bees, is still greatly needed.
Ironically, it was during National Pollinator Week in June when the incident took place. Kenney had been called by the city of Jacksonville to rescue bees from a water meter.
“They often swarm into water meters because it’s the right size and it’s got a nice size little whole entrance on it, so it makes a nice bee hive for them. I rescue a lot of them from water meters,” he said.
When he arrived at the address, the homeowner came out to inform Kenney there shouldn’t be any concern about getting stung while opening the water meter because he’d already killed all the bees.
“Needless to say, I was pretty upset, disappointed,” Kenney said. “I told him the next time it happens just call the city and they’ll call me and I’ll come out and rescue them.”
Kenney’s concern is that people remain unaware of the importance of honey bees to our food supply.
“Honey bees pollinate one-third of the food we eat, so every third spoonful that you eat is because of a bee pollinating some crop,” he said.
The United States Department of Agriculture’s Research, Education and Economics’ website agrees with Kenney’s assessment of the necessity of pollinators.
“Pollinators, most often honey bees, are responsible for one in every three bites of food we take, and increase our nation's crop values each year by more than $15 billion,” according to the USDA-REE website.
Greenpeace.org states bees also pollinate alfalfa seeds that are used for beef and dairy feed.
Additionally, honeybee products including honey, bee pollen, propolis, royal jelly, beeswax and bee venom have proven medicinal benefits. The products, according to the National Library of Medicine website, exhibit anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, anti-viral and antioxidant activities. It has been further shown that honeybee products may be useful in cancer therapy.
Unfortunately, the USDA warns honey bees have been in serious decline in the U.S. for over three decades.
Hobbyist and commercial beekeepers keep honey bees from disappearing.
“Beekeepers like myself and commercial beekeepers split their hives every year in the springtime,” Kenney said. “We’ll go out to a hive, if it’s good and healthy we’ll take half the frames out of the hive and build a new hive and get a new queen and put her in the new hive. So, instead of having one hive, now we’ve got two.”
Due to the importance of pollinators and the decline in the honeybee population, Kenney also performs bee rescues. He will remove bees from unwanted areas and rehome them. Other members of the Jacksonville Area Beekeepers Association may perform the same service.
Kenny wants people to know that bee rescues are time-consuming and the service to remove them usually comes with a fee, just like a pest control service, but with a better outcome for the bees and, in the long run, people. He says that while the bees are kept by the person removing them, the bees themselves are not considered payment for the service as there is no guarantee the bees will survive nor does the exchange of bees cover the cost of equipment and fuel.
For a list of people who remove bees and have registered with the Texas Apiary Inspection Service, visit txbeeinspectioin.tamu.edu. The registration is for those permitted to transport bees between counties; licensing and permits are not required of bee removers.
The East Texas Beekeeping Association is a large group in Whitehouse that keeps a list of people who remove bees, according to Kenney. The organization can be found online at etba.info and on Facebook.
The Jacksonville Area Beekeepers Association meets 6 to 7:30 p.m. on the fourth Monday of the month at First United Methodist Church, 1031 SE Loop 456. This group also maintains a Facebook page.
