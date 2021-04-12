The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce welcomed new member, Mariscos 7 Mares, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on April 7.
Mariscos 7 Mares, located at 216 South Main, is a restaurant offering seafood and Mexican cuisine.
The business maintains a website at mariscosjacksonville.com where the menus are listed, reservations can be made and online ordering is available.
Mariscos 7 Mares also maintains a Facebook page.
The restaurant can be reached by calling (903) 339-1249.
