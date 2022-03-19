In honor of Women’s History Month I thought it fitting to re-visit one of Jacksonville’s own, Margia Kathleen Childs Hamlin. Born 1903—and died 1976. Her life, like many talented women encompasses too many achievements to cover in the limited space provided here. I will focus on a portion of her story set in the late 1930s and 40s. It was a time of global unrest when in 1939 Hitler invaded Poland.
During World War II fabric for women’s lingerie was impossible to come by, but Margia was not deterred. In the 1940s while searching for fabric Margia and her husband Harold traveled to California. They attended a design/fashion show in Los Angles at the Ambassador Hotel. There they met Roland Offord who was working in the textile/fabric business. This was the beginning of a long friendship and business relationship.
I was fortunate in 2010 to interview Roland and others who had work for Margia and Harold. Roland told me, “I had fabric in California that Margia wanted …and she usually got what she wanted!” He said with a laugh!
After the war, fabric was still hard to come by so Margia traveled to New York to buy all the “left over” parachute material she could find. This ensured that her business flourished during the aftermath of World War II, when times were still tough!
The trio of Margia, Harold, and Roland went on many sales trips together. One memorable time was in 1953 in New York City. Roland explained, “We stayed at the Palace Hotel. To ‘play up’ our Texas roots, we dressed like cowboys; we had custom western outfits made and Nichols Pistol Plant made us guns and holsters. Also with us on the trip was Grace Holcomb, one of our models from Jacksonville...”
“Our outfits were so realistic that on our walk back to the hotel after dinner the New York police stopped us and wanted to confiscate our guns! After we reassured them they were not real, they escorted us to the hotel anyway.”
To get an idea of Margia’s success as a Jacksonville business woman one need only read a 1964 newspaper article from the Jacksonville Daily Progress. The headline was “Half a Million Dollar Annual Payroll at Marja’s Brassiere Company”. The article stated, “This Jacksonville business supplies bras and girdles for discriminating woman coast to coast and in some foreign countries. With over 250 employees, mostly women, this business contributes greatly to the economy of Jacksonville. “
In closing, Margia’s ability to create something unique is similar to women quilting without a pattern to follow. In 1929, quilt historian Ruth Finley described the phenomenon as “following your own sweet fancy.” That’s exactly what Margia did when, in high school and college, she made bras for herself and her friends. She did this, in part, because she wanted to buy a fur coat and her father wouldn’t buy one for her.
During her lifetime, Margia Kathleen Childs Hamlin continued to follow her own instincts as she established herself as one of the most successful business women of Jacksonville’s past. (If you have stories to share contact Deborah Burkett 903-752-7850 cell or email debbietroup7@yahoo.com.)
