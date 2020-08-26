The latest on Thursday school closures

As of 5:15 p.m. Wednesday Jacksonville, Alto and Wells independent school district officials had announced that classes will not be held on Thursday due to the expected impact of Hurricane Laura.
Wells will be doing remote learning on Thursday, however.
In addition, Jacksonville College has called off classes scheduled for Thursday.
Bullard ISD will be operating on a two-hour delay.
At this time, classes remain scheduled for students in the Rusk, Troup and New Summerfield school districts.
