On May 7, 2021, just 7 months after becoming a fully operational law enforcement agency, the Sunnyvale Police Department, under the direction of Chief Andrew Hawkes, has received the award of “Recognized Law Enforcement Agency” from the Texas Police Chiefs Association Law Enforcement Recognition Program.
Begun in 2006, the Recognition Program evaluates a police department’s compliance with over 168 Best Business Practices for Texas Law Enforcement. These Best Practices were carefully developed by Texas Law Enforcement professionals to assist agencies in the efficient and effective delivery of service and the protection of individual’s rights. These Best Practices cover all aspects of law enforcement operations including use of force, protection of citizen rights, vehicle pursuits, property and evidence management, and patrol and investigative operations.
This voluntary process required the Sunnyvale Police Department to conduct a critical self-review of the agency’s policies, procedures, facilities and operations. Beginning in October of 2020, the department begin the lengthy process to become a “Recognized” law enforcement agency by preparing proofs of compliance for each of the Texas Law Enforcement Best Business Practices. The program allows up to two years for agencies to complete this step. Upon completion of the internal review, an outside audit and review was requested. This final on-site review took place on May 4, 2021.
The on-site review is conducted by trained police chiefs from other areas of our state. The result of this review was then sent to the Texas Police Chiefs Association’s Recognition Committee for final analysis and decision to award “Recognized” status.
On May 7, 2021 the department was notified that it had been awarded the coveted “Recognized Law Enforcement Agency” award. Sunnyvale becomes just the 174th agency in the state to be recognized through this prestigious, yet arduous process.
The Sunnyvale Police Department started operations in 2020 with the goal of becoming one of the best police departments in the state. This process provided for an independent review of the department’s operations and should assure the citizens of Sunnyvale that its Police Department is conforming to the current state of the art in law enforcement.
The actual presentation of the award will take place at a future town council meeting, the date still to be determined. The department will also be recognized at the Texas Police Chiefs Association annual conference in April 2022.
Hawkes resigned as Jacksonville Police Chief in 2019 to establish the Sunnyvale Police Department. Sunnyvale is a small town located east of Mesquite.
For more information and a description of the recognition program, visit the Texas Police Chiefs Association website at texaspolicechiefs.org.
