The United Women of Strength gave a donation to HOPE Monday, Dec. 20, with members Helen Scott and Convalecia Kirkland presenting a check to HOPE’s Executive Director Ellann Johnson.
The United Women of Strength is a spin off of the National Council of Negro Women, according to Kirkland, and has been in existence for approximately 40 years.
The organization aids community members by providing transportation to doctor’s appointments, purchasing medication and through voting assistance.
Although the group normally donates to churches for their various programs, they decided to donate to HOPE because the organization does such good work, including feeding a lot of people, according to Kirkland.
Current officers include Lois Teague, President; Charlie Esco, Vice President; Evelyn Robinson, Secretary; Helen Scott, Corresponding Secretary; Annie Blanton, Treasurer; and Convalecia Krikland, Co-treasurer.
Current members are Billie Brown, Lillian Duffy, Shinita Foreman, Ruby Franklin, Linda Matthew, Annie M. McClelland, Janel Parsons, Ethel Rollins, Barbara Scott, Maxine Sessions, Gladys Thompson, Mary Tatum, Mary Yarbough.
