Final, yet unofficial, results for Cherokee County, as posted by the Election Department at 10:31 p.m., confirm incumbents in three of the county’s contested races will retain their positions. These include Chris Davis as County Judge; Phillip Grimes for Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace and Rodney Wallace, Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace.
The final tally also confirmed Cherokee County voters chose Amber Lusk Hood to serve as Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace.
Candidates who ran unopposed for county positions and will retain their seats, due to a lack of Democratic candidates, included:
Janice Crosby Stone: Judge, County Court-at-Law,
Alison Parrott Dotson: District Clerk,
Laverne Lust: County Clerk,
Erin Thrash Curtis: County Treasurer,
Kristopher Morgan: County Surveyor,
Brenda Dominy: Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1,
Both Cherokee County Party Chairs will retain their positions. These are Republican Chair John Earle and Democratic Chair Janice Thacker.
Governor Greg Abbott, with 66.69% of the statewide vote according to the Secretary of State’s Office, will contend against challenger Beto O’Rourke, who received an overwhelming 91.18% of the Democratic vote in the March 1 Primary.
Dan Patrick will run in an effort to retain his position as Lt. Governor. The leading Democratic challenger was Mike Collier with 42.18% of the state-wide vote, followed by Michelle Beckley, with 30.04% and Carla Brailey, 27.78%. There will be a runoff election to determine whether Collier or Beckley will face Patrick in the General Election.
Attorney General Ken Paxton led Republican candidates in the polls, with 42.85%., but because he did not receive more than 50% of the vote he will face challenger George P. Bush (22.6%) in a runoff. Other candidates for the position were Eva Guzman (17.45%) and Louie Gohmert (17.11%). Gohmert earned 46.10% of the vote in Cherokee County.
No Democratic candidate received more than 50%, necessitating a runoff for that party. Leading Democratic candidate for Attorney General was Rochelle Mercedes Garza with 44.15% of the vote, followed by Joe Jaworski (19.68) and Lee Merritt (18.39%).
Glenn Hegar earned the right to run to defend his position as Comptroller, but there will be a Democratic runoff between Janet T. Dudding (46.06%) and Angel Luis Vega (34.94%).
Another office for which there was no definite winner for either party was that of Land Commissioner. Dawn Buckingham led the seven Republican candidates, with 41.97% of the vote, followed by Tim Westley, with 14.84%. Sandragrace Martinez led the Democratic candidates with 32.54%, followed by Jay Kleberg (25.85%). Other candidates were Jinny Suh (21.85%) and Michael Lange (19.77%).
In the race for Agriculture Commissioner, Republican Sid Miller (with 58.7%) will face Democratic challenger Susan Hays, who won the nomination with 82.8% of the vote.
Railroad Commissioner incumbent Wayne Christian led the Republican slate of five Republicans with 47.19%, but will enter a runoff against Sarah Stogner (15/11%). Democratic candidate Luke Warford was the only one to file for the position within his party.
Republican Debra Lehrmann and Democrat Erin A. Nowell were the only candidates to file for Supreme Court, Place 3 Justice, in their respective parties.
Republican Rebeca Huddle and Democrat Amanda Reichek were the only candidates to file in their respective parties for Supreme Court, Place 5 Justice.
Incumbent Evan Young (55.01%) defeated opponent David J. Schenck (44.99%) and will face the only Democratic challenger Julia Maldonado for Supreme Court, Place 9 Justice.
Mary Lou Keel will retain her seat as Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 2 Judge, since there was no Democratic candidate for the position.
Incumbent Scott Walker (56.78%) defeated Republican challenger Clint Morgan 43.22) and will face Dana Huffman, who was the only Democratic candidate.
Jesse F. McClure, III will go head-to-head in the General Election with Democratic challenger Robert Johnson for Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 6 Judge.
Jake Ellzey (53.73%) defeated Republican challengers Bill Payne (22.65%) and James Buford (22.63%) to earn reelection as U.S. Representative, District 6, as there was no Democratic candidate.
Incumbent Robert Nichols had no Republican competition and will face Democratic nominee Steve Russell for State Senate, District 3.
Republicans who had no competition whatsoever included Cody Harris, State Representative District 8; Brian Hoyle, 12th Court of Appeals District, Place 2 Justice; Michael Davis, 369th Judicial District Judge and Keven M. Ellis, State Board of Education, District 9.
