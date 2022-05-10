ALTO — Following a prayer to bless the buildings by Rev. Lionel Whitaker, ribbon cutting ceremonies were held on Tuesday afternoon for three new buildings at the Alto Independent School District complex.
The new structures replace structures that were destroyed when a strong tornado struck the area in spring 2019.
The new facilities, which were constructed by Berry & Clay of Rusk, include a new Alto High School building, Alto High School Gymnasium featuring the DeVonte Mumphrey Basketball Court and the Booker T. Washington Elementary Gymnasium.
The basketball floor is named in memory of DeVonte Mumphrey, a Yellowjacket standout who tragically passed away during a basketball game earlier this year.
The gymnasium at the elementary school was named as a tribute to the former students of Booker T. Washington Elementary School, which served the Alto community until 1966.
“The legacy of the Booker T. Washington Wildcats lives on with the naming of the elementary school gymnasium,” George Martin said during his dedication speech. “This is a proud moment for the community.”
Life-long Alto resident Teresa Ferguson shared her thoughts on the historic day.
“Alto is very deserving of a school of this quality,” she said. “After seeing everything finished today, it has exceeded my expectations.
“Having the basketball court named in memory of DeVonte Mumphrey is a wonderful tribute, and one that his family and friends can take pride in.”
Alto ISD superintendent Kelly West led the program, which was attended by approximately 1,000 members of the community, students and well wishers, according to one school official.
West stated that the new buildings will not only serve the students but will “help students form new memories” for many years to come.
As various speakers gave their brief remarks, one word — pride — was a common thread that was heard repeatedly.
Jason Duplichain, who served as head of the Bond Steering Committee, reminded the audience that in towns all across Texas “the face of the town is its school, and the school is a source of pride for the town.”
In that case, the face of the Alto community is truly a beautiful one.
