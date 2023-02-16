In addition to being America’s preeminent playwright, Eugene O’Neill also had a lifelong fascination with the sea, and it made many appearances throughout his body of work.
For its next production, Theatre TJC will present “An Evening of O’Neill — The Glencairn Sea Plays,” three one-acts that examine the unglamorous, and sometimes dangerous, daily life aboard ship in the early 1900s.
“Bound East for Cardiff” is under the direction of Dr. David W. Crawford, with “Long Voyage Home” directed by Jacob L. Davis, and “In the Zone” directed by Ethan Beam.
Show times are 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, Feb. 22-24, and 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, in Jean Browne Theatre on the TJC Central Campus.
Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for seniors ages 65 and up, students and active military. The TJC Box Office opens Wednesday, Feb. 15, and box office hours are 1-6 p.m. weekdays. Daily box office operations are in the Rogers Palmer Performing Arts Center, with evening operations in the lobby outside Jean Browne Theatre. For reservations, call 903-510-2212.
Cast and crew include Timothy Wright, Longview; Dylan Preston, Ferris; Izayak Suarez, Palestine; Nathan Hill, Chapel Hill; Asaiah Ruiz, Tyler; Sam Murphy, Tyler; Jackson T. Holmes, Tyler; Jene van Heerden, Bethlehem, South Africa; Salvador Mendez, Whitehouse; Audrey Lassanske, Brownsboro; Elise Ray, Sunnyvale; and Shaleigh Van Leer, Tyler.
Faculty production staff are Denise Weatherly-Green, costumes; Luke Howland, dramaturg; Crawford and Howland, makeup and theatre management; and Davis, scenery and lighting.
For more information on TJC cultural arts events, go to TJC.edu/PerformingArts.
