For its second main stage production of the year, Theatre TJC takes a musical journey into the mind of one of America’s most prolific masters of the macabre.
“Nevermore: The Imaginary Life and Mysterious Death of Edgar Allan Poe” combines haunting music and poetic storytelling to chronicle the fascinating life of the iconic writer.
The production is under the stage direction of Denise Weatherly-Green, TJC theatre professor, who also designed the costumes, sets and props. Musical direction is by Andrea Trent, TJC music professor.
A literary rock star of his day, Poe struggled with tragedy and addiction, poverty and loss, yet produced some of the world’s most original, visionary and enduring literature before dying in unexplained circumstances at the age of 40.
With book, lyrics and music by Jonathan Christenson, “Nevermore” explores the events that shape Poe’s character and career, blurring the line between fact and fiction — after all, as Poe himself wrote: “All that we see or seem is but a dream within a dream.”
Performances are 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, Nov. 10-12, and 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, in Jean Browne Theatre located in Wise Cultural Arts on the TJC main campus. The production is not recommended for young children.
Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for seniors, students and active military. Tickets are on sale in the Theatre TJC Box Office in Wise Cultural Arts. Box office hours are 2-6 p.m. weekdays. For reservations, call 903-510-2212.
Characters and cast members include Edgar Allan Poe, played by Colby Raasch of Argyle; Player 1, Robbie Wilt of Tyler; Player 2, Timothy Wright of Longview; Player 3, Ian Martin of Tyler; Player 4, Skyler Strickland of Hughes Springs; Player 5, Maria Sarri of Thessaloniki, Greece; and Player 6, Taylor Florendo of Tyler.
Faculty production staff includes Jacob L. Davis, lighting, sound and creature design; Becky Faulds-Howard, costume design; Bryce McWilliams, sound; and Dr. David W. Crawford, theatre management.
Student production staff are Savannah Mack of Mount Pleasant, stage manager and head usher; Jordan Miller of West Monroe, Louisiana, assistant stage manager; Gracie Johnson of Argyle and Matthew Craig of Brownsboro, assistant directors; Leanna Sides of Beckville, assistant to the music director; Liah Severino of Keller, dance captain; Alisabeth Farris of Whitehouse and Levi McCaskill of Tyler, makeup and hair design; and Audrey Lassanske of Brownsboro, lighting controls.
Student running crew includes Reagan Winget of Brownsboro, box office; Trinity McCarthy of Mabank, Olivia Domain of Ferris and Maddy Kimble of Winona, costumes; Salvado Mendez of Whitehouse, head usher; Gracie Johnson of Argyle, lights; Sydney Williamson of Tyler, properties; Cody Craig of Brownsboro, set; and Leanna Sides of Beckville and Malorey Davis of Mount Pleasant, sound.
For more information on events in the TJC Cultural Arts District, visit TJC.edu/Performing Arts.
