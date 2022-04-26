Theatre TJC wraps up its 2021-22 season with Romulus Linney’s Appalachian drama, “Heathen Valley.”
The production is under the direction of Dr. David W. Crawford, TJC theatre professor.
Show times are 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, April 27-30, with a 2:30 p.m. matinee on Saturday, April 30, in Jean Browne Theatre located in Wise Cultural Arts on the TJC main campus.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for seniors (ages 65 and up), students and active military. Due to mature subject matter, the show is not recommended for young children.
The TJC Box Office is open 1-6 p.m. weekdays, throughout the run of the show. For reservations, call 903-510-2212.
Linney’s haunting epic is set in the 1840s where the action of the play centers on the desire of the Episcopal Bishop of North Carolina to bring the word of God to a remote, untamed valley where its residents endure lives of brutal violence and grinding poverty.
Accompanied by an ex-convict named Starns and a young orphan boy, Billy, the sometimes-overbearing bishop sets about bringing “order and decency” to the valley. Returning to civilization to raise funds, he leaves Starns behind as his deacon; and before long, Starns has worked wonders. When the bishop returns, he is amazed, but also disturbed, that perhaps earthly pleasures are replacing the poverty that is more befitting for beholding the glory of God.
Cast members and their hometowns: Billie, played by Addi Saxon of Tyler; Bishop, played by Timothy Wright of Longview; Starnes, played by Dylan Preston of Ferris; Harlan, played by Colby Raasch of Argyle; Cora, played by Alisabeth Farris of Whitehouse; and Juba, played by Trinity McCarley of Mabank.
Faculty production staff: Dr. David W. Crawford, stage direction and theatre management; Jacob L. Davis, lighting and sound design; Rebecca Faulds-Howard, costume design; Denise Weatherly-Green, scenic design; Lara K. Smith, theatre department chair; and Bryce McWilliams, facility director.
Student production staff and hometowns: Maria Sarri of Thessaloniki, Greece, assistant director/stage manager; Erin Raymond of Mount Pleasant, assistant to assistant director/stage manager; Matthew Craig of Brownsboro, costumes; Avery Broussard of Colmesneil, makeup and hair; Coby Craig of Brownsboro, lighting controls; Jordan Miller of West Monroe, Louisiana, sound; and Maddie Kimble of Winona, head usher.
For more on TJC Performing Arts events, go to TJC.edu/CulturalArts.
