Theology on tap: A biblical view on social justice

Dr. Smith encouraged students to promote grace, forgiveness, and hope through their ministries to the current culture.”

Smith is Executive Director of Missions for the Baptist Missionary Association of America.

“His message was appropriate for those involved in seminary education – people often look to spiritual leaders for guidance during times of crisis. Such is true whether in East Texas or the Far East,” Attebery said.

This semester, the seminary has an enrollment of 110, which Attebery said is “down considerably from any semester over the past decade. The pandemic seems to be a major part of the issue.”

 Photo courtesy of BMA Theological Seminary

Dr. John David Smith presents a biblical view of social justice during a Sept. 22 visit to the Baptist Missionary Association Theological Seminary in Jacksonville.

“Today, matters of social justice are clearly in the forefront of cultural thinking, and Dr. Smith's message focused upon the New Testament letter to a man named Philemon,” said Dr. Philip Attebery, seminary dean. “The letter addressed the relationship between an escaped slave and his owner. Incredibly, grace, forgiveness, and hope entered the relationship due to the Apostle Paul's missionary endeavors.

