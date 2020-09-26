Theology on tap: A biblical view on social justice

Dr. John David Smith presents a biblical view of social justice during a Sept. 22 visit to the Baptist Missionary Association Theological Seminary in Jacksonville.
“Today, matters of social justice are clearly in the forefront of cultural thinking, and Dr. Smith's message focused upon the New Testament letter to a man named Philemon,” said Dr. Philip Attebery, seminary dean. “The letter addressed the relationship between an escaped slave and his owner. Incredibly, grace, forgiveness, and hope entered the relationship due to the Apostle Paul's missionary endeavors.
