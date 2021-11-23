The Jacksonville 2021 Christmas Parade is set for 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, and there’s still time to register to be a part of it. The deadline for submitting entry forms and payment is Monday, Nov. 29.
The entry fee is $30 for Chamber members and $35 for non-members.
Healthcare workers have been chosen as the 2021 Grand Marshals and will ride on a float provided by Cardinal Health.
This year’s theme is Christmas on Commerce. Awards will be presented for Most Original, Best Themed, Best Lighted and Most Spiritual.
The parade route will begin on Commerce St. at the intersection of Patton St. (near Austin Bank drive-thru), continue on Commerce St., turning left on Austin St. (at the Tomato Bowl) and left again on Wilson St. (behind the library). The parade will continue on Wilson St., turning left at Bonner St. (Sadler’s Kitchen).
Float riders are not to unload from the float until it stops at the designated end point at Patton and Commerce.
A licensed driver must be provided to operate any motorized vehicle entered in the parade.
Walking units must be able to keep up with the speed of the parade and provide a banner or sign with the sponsor or group name.
No group or organization may have a Santa as a part of their display as Santa will be riding on a fire department truck.
In case of bad weather, Dec. 9 has been set as the alternate date for the parade.
Registration can be completed online, jacksonvilletexas.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/7024.
For all parade rules or more information, visit jacksonvilletexas.com and type Christmas parade in the search box.
