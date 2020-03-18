Third Texas resident dies due to coronavirus

PLANO — Coronavirus (COVID-19) has claimed the life of a third Texan.
The latest victim is a a 66-year-old Plano man, who according to city officials, had underlying medical conditions.
The previous deaths occurred in Matagorda County and in Arlington.
Nine people in East Texas have been confirmed as having coronavirus after an individual in Van Zandt County tested positive on Wednesday.
Bowie, Gregg, and Rusk counties have one case each, while Smith County is reporting five cases of the virus.
Currently there are 83 confirmed cases in the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.