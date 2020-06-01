Thirty-eighty receive diplomas at New Summerfield High School

New Summerfield Independent School District officials awarded diplomas to 38 seniors during graduation ceremonies that took place at Hornet Stadium on Friday evening.
Due to social distancing guidelines associated with preventing the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), each candidate for graduation was limited to inviting only a small number of guests. The graduates' guests sat with them on the field during the ceremony.
The event was also streamed on Facebook Live, while some people choose to watch the festivities from their vehicles, which were parked on top of the hill on the east side of the stadium.
Throughout the nation COVID-19 robbed high school seniors, including those at New Summerfield High School, of many experiences this year.
Despite that fact, students at New Summerfield seemed to make the best of the difficult situation.
“I want to thank everyone for staying positive and for taking care of your business,” New Summerfield High School principal Josh Faucett, who along with superintendent Joe Brannen conducted the ceremony, said to the seniors during his opening remarks. “You all have been a positive example for others to follow.”
During his address, salutatorian Juan Aguilar said, “when we left school for Spring Break on March 6 I told some people that I would never see them again … little did I know that I really wouldn't.”
New Summerfield students never returned to class due to state mandates that closed schools all across Texas in mid March.
Plenty of high achievements were recognized on Friday as well.
For starters, eight seniors — 21 percent of the graduates — not only earned their high school diploma, but their associate's degree from Tyler Junior College.
That group included Juan Aguilar, Stephanie Bravo, Adan Castillo, Alexis Donnell, Adrianna Guerrero, Ismael Llovera, Maria Torres and valedictorian Sovan Ven.
Castillo also graduated as a certified Emergency Medical Technician.
In their respective speeches, both Ven and Aguilar mentioned several teachers that had contributed to each's academic success in some way.
It was clear that throughout the past four years the New Summerfield faculty and the school's seniors had worked together in such a way that success stories and happy endings were abundant on this night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.