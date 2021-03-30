Cherokee County Emergency Management is asking individuals who were affected by the EF1/Ef2 tornado that traveled near Rusk towards the Reklaw area on Saturday, March 27, to complete the survey found at https://istat-surveys-tdem.hub.arcgis.com/.
Participation in the survey will allow the state to compile damage assessment data and determine if assistance can be approved.
“All help is appreciated,” said Sergio E. Servin, Cherokee County Emergency Management Coordinator.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.