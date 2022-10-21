The Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division recently conducted an operation led by DPS Special Agents, the operation was undercover effort to identify and apprehend sexual predators participating in the online solicitation of a minor.
The following were arrested and charged with online solicitation of a minor:
Peyton Brewer 20 of Troup, Christopher Terrell 41 of Troup, Luis Lopez 30 of Jacksonville, Kevin Bokoutou 21 of Dallas, Rayme Everett, 22 of Tyler, Jeremy Martin, 42 of Dekalb.
All were booked into the Smith County Jail.
The following agencies assisted with the operation: Smith County Sheriff’s Office Investigators, Tyler Police Department, Smith County District Attorney’s Office, Longview Police Department, Collin County Sheriff’s Office Investigators, Investigators with the Smith County Texas Anti-Gang Unit and the Texas Highway Patrol.
Online solicitation of a minor involves a defendant asking or engaging in a conversation with a minor and during the course of that conversation, the defendant asks (or solicits) the minor to meet them for the purpose of engaging in a sexual act. Online Solicitation of a Minor under Texas Penal Code Section 33.021 is a felony of the second degree. Second-degree felonies are punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
This is an ongoing investigation, there are no further details at this time.
