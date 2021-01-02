Officers with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Narcotic Unit arrested three persons at a home on CR 4102 Tuesday evening, Dec. 29.
Following a three-week investigation of one of the individuals arrested, a search warrant was obtained, according to Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson. Officers executed the warrant at approximately 5:45 p.m., entering the trailer home and locating illegal substances.
Methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana were all found within the residence along with evidence indicating an intent to distribute.
Two of the three arrested were residents at the house while the third was not living there.
A press release regarding the individuals and the charges they faced was to be distributed, according to Dickson, but was not received prior to press time.
