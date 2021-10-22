The Region 21 Area Contest was hosted at Longview High School’s Lobo Stadium Saturday, Oct. 23.
Bands from Cherokee County schools, Bullard, Jacksonville, Rusk and Troup, were participants, with three of the bands advancing to State competition which will be hosted at Pine Tree ISD Pirate Stadium in Longview.
The Bullard, Jacksonville and Troup bands earned a Division 1, or superior, rating from each of the three judges, advancing these bands to State competition.
The Jacksonville Fighting Indian Band, Class 5A, is scheduled to compete at 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27.
“It takes a huge commitment from the students to perform at such a high level. I cannot wait to see them take the field and perform at State,” said JISD Band Director Donnie Barrier. “We have done the hard part already, which was to get to State, now we continue to work hard, improving every single day and enjoying it.”
The band will perform Sweet Land of Liberty Fanfare, War March of the Tar Tars, Entry of the Gladiators Percussion Feature and University of North Dakota March.
Angel Sanchez, Camden Fontenot and Sarah McCullogh serve as 2021-2022 drum majors.
The band is directed by Donnie Barrier who is assisted by Preston Parker, Preston Long, Katherine Barrier, Kimberly Beard and Breiann Gee.
Of the Class 5A and 6A bands competing in the preliminary round, five will be chosen as finalists, with performances to begin at 8:30 p.m. to determine the State title.
The Bullard Panther Marching Band, Class 4A, will compete at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26.
The Bullard Band is directed by Gary Jordan, who is assisted by Brent Farmer, Chris Murray and Sergio Olivares.
The 2021-2022 drum majors are Audrey Rhyne, Anthony Foto, Faith Hunt and Rachel Petty.
Five finalists from Class 4A schools will be selected to compete, beginning at 8:15 p.m., to determine the 2021 State Champion.
Both hype and performance videos have been posted, for those who would like to view their journey, on the Bullard Band Facebook page, posted Oct. 17 beneath the announcement that the band is going to State competition.
The Rusk band, also Class 4A, earned an overall Division 2 rating, which equates to excellent.
The performing Eagle Fanfare, Them Basses, Liberty Fleet Trio, Invictus, Joyce’s 71st New York Regimental March and Mighty Mite.
“The band has worked so hard and been so good this year. We are growing and are very young in some of he areas of our band,” said Band Director Gehrig Blankenship. “I am so proud of the students and how far they have come this year.”
Drum Majors for the 2021-2022 school year are Mason Blaylock and Tori Green.
Assistant directors are Brittany Thedford, Brittany Hayes and Matthew Foster.
The Troup Tiger Marching Band, Class 3A, will perform at the State competition beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27.
Robert Casitllo directs the Troup band with assistance from Colton Lackey, Kailee Weaver and student teacher Isaac Fergerson.
Should they be chosen as one of the five finalists, they will be among those performing again beginning at 7 p.m. to determine the 2021 State Champion.
For more information on the UIL State Marching Band Contest or full 2021 State contest schedules, visit uiltexas.org/music/state-military-marching-band-contest.
