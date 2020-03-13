Three confirmed coronavirus cases confirmed in Smith County

TYLER – The Northeast Texas Public Health District has received confirmation of three positive cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Tyler. All three of the confirmed patients have a recent travel history outside of the United States. The test results were confirmed by the Public Health Lab of East Texas (PHLET).
“All proper notification processes are being followed with our State Representatives and local officials and that proper procedures are being followed on the testing of cases,” said Dr. Jeff Levin, Smith County Medical Authority.
“None of these individuals contracted COVID-19 while in East Texas and all three individuals are in isolation from the general population,” says George Roberts, Chief Executive Officer of NET Health. “The public has a responsibility to follow recommendations from health officials, such as home quarantine.”
Residents are reminded to take the same measures that are recommended to prevent the spread of the flu and other respiratory viruses. Everyone in East Texas should remember to:
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
Practice social distancing - Avoid close contact with people who are sick and stay home if you believe you have symptoms.
Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
Follow recommendations from your local health district officials.
If you have been exposed to a sick traveler, have been exposed to a person with COVID-19 in the last 14 days, or are experiencing fever, cough, or difficulty breathing, please contact your healthcare provider. The CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a face mask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases.
If you believe you have COVID-19 symptoms, please be sure to call before going to your doctor or emergency department to prevent any potential spread. General information regarding ways to mitigate myths of disease transmission are maintained at https://www.mynethealth.org/services/public-emergency-preparedness/coronavirus.
