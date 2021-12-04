YOU! EMPOWER™ congratulates the three 2021 fall graduates of the Christian Women’s Job Corps of Cherokee County. Graduates included Rita Laurie, Minnie Sanders and Angela Stewett.
These students participated in a five-week course study in a program borne of a successful partnership between YOU! EMPOWER’s mobile Women and Families Empowerment
Center and Heritage Drive South Apartments in Jacksonville.
The classes included:
• Computer Technology, sponsored by Goodwill Industries of East Texas, Inc., taught by Amberly Whitman;
• Bible Study, with instruction by Jackie Session;
• Life Skills/Ageism, by instructor Cheryl Adamson;
• Fitness and Nutrition, sponsored by Cherokee County Agrilife;
• Practical Skills for the Workplace, by instructor, Sandra Fry; and
• Money Management, sponsored by Gateway to American Opportunities.
Jamie Dorsey, with the Jacksonville Public Library, also conducted a presentation on library resources.
About YOU! EMPOWER™
The YOU! EMPOWER™ Mission is to provide disadvantaged women and families with the tools and resources to empower themselves toward a self-sustainable lifestyle. The organization is committed to helping women, families and individuals living in rural communities and food deserts establish income and sustainable food systems that enable them to thrive. It is the vision of YOU! EMPOWER™ to become the go-to source for self-sustainable living in Cherokee County and Northeast Texas.
For more information on YOU! EMPOWER programs, call 903-339-8605 or visit the Facebook page, YouEmpowerOfCherokeeCounty.
