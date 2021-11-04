A Cherokee County grand jury has indicted three suspects in the New Summerfield quadruple homicide that occurred in July of this year.
The three suspects are Jesse Pawlowski, Billy Phillips and Dylan Welch, all of Jacksonville. They are charged with capital murder for the shooting deaths of four people.
The shooting victims were identified as John Clinton, 18; Amanda Bain, 39; Ami Hickey, 39 and Jeff Gerla, 47.
Pawlowski was an acquaintance of Gerla and Clinton, according to arrest affidavits, and through his relationship with them discovered Clinton desired to sell a gun. Affidavits further indicate Pawlowski arranged a meet to purchase the gun. During the meeting, the weapon was taken from Clinton and he was shot. After which, the other victims were also shot inside the residence and guns and clothing were taken, according to a previous report by Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson.
Elmer Beckworth, Cherokee County District Attorney, stated the three defendants will be tried separately in this case.
Beckworth said he thought each of the defendants had their own court-appointed legal representation.
The investigation is ongoing, according to Beckworth, and the death penalty will remain on the table until the investigation is complete.
“Under Texas law, the death penalty is always on the table unless the State files a pleading saying they will not seek the death penalty,” Beckworth said.
It was unknown when a trial date would be set for a number of reasons, according to Beckworth.
There is DNA evidence, which takes time to test; there are other murder cases which occurred prior to these homicides; and the court is still dealing with the backlog of cases caused by COVID-19 delays.
All three defendants had been booked into the Cherokee County jail on $1,000,000 bond, where Pawlowski and Welch remain. Phillips was released Sept. 23, according to information provided by jail personnel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.