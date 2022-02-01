Sam Houston State University announced President’s and Dean’s List honors for the fall 2021 semester.
Tyler Gideon, of Jacksonville, was named to the President’s List. Gideon is studying Business Administration with a major in Banking and Financial Institutions.
The students listed on the President's Honor Roll at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas, are undergraduates who have achieved a perfect 4.0 grade point average in all work attempted while enrolled in not less than 12 semester hours.
Two area students were named to the Dean’s List, Jessica Gray, of Bullard; and Rashayla Johnson, of Rusk. Gray is majoring in Sociology and Johnson, Criminal Justice.
The students listed on the Dean's List of Academic Honors are undergraduates who have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.5 out of a perfect 4.0 in all work attempted, while enrolled in not less than 12 semester hours.
Sam Houston State University is located in Huntsville, Texas, that offers over 90 bachelor's degree programs, 55 master’s degree programs and 10 doctoral programs, including the nation’s first PhD in Forensic Science. SHSU boasts an exceptional college experience and a continual effort to meet the needs of contemporary students, both traditional and online.
For more information on Sam Houston State University, visit shsu.edu.
