Three Tyler Junior College students have been awarded $2,000 scholarships from the Clifford H. “Ted” Rees Jr. Scholarship Foundation, a charitable foundation of the Air-Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration Institute (AHRI) and the Air Conditioning Contractors of America (ACCA).
The foundation recently announced scholarship awards totaling $83,000 to 44 students studying to become technicians in the HVACR and water heating industry.
TJC recipients are: Alejandro Alvarez, Tyler; Jeffrey Holtzclaw, Tyler; and Robert Hunt, Bullard.
“Each year, the foundation provides aid to these aspiring technicians, helping to promote careers in the industry and fill good-paying jobs that cannot be outsourced,” said Stephen Yurek, president and CEO of AHRI. “We are pleased to award scholarships to these qualified and dedicated students, and we look forward to welcoming them into the industry.”
“Workforce development is a major priority for ACCA, and we’re pleased to work with the Rees Scholarship Foundation and AHRI to help recruit financial support for deserving individuals,” added Barton James, president and CEO of ACCA. “It is our responsibility as an industry to continue to support and encourage careers in the skilled trades, and it starts with training and education.”
Since the Rees Scholarship Foundation was founded in 2003, it has awarded more than $1 million in scholarships to more than 643 deserving students and instructors.
The Clifford H. “Ted” Rees, Jr. Scholarship Foundation was established to assist with the recruitment and competency of future HVACR and water heating technicians by awarding scholarships to qualified students enrolled in an institutionally accredited school. Eligible students must be preparing for a career in either residential or light commercial air conditioning, heating, or water heating, or commercial refrigeration.
About the TJC HVAC/Refrigeration program
The TJC HVAC/Refrigeration program offers hands-on, technical training toward an Associate of Applied Science degree as well as advanced and entry-level certificates. Professors provide one-on-one assistance in a close-knit atmosphere, making the learning process much easier.
Students are prepared to assist in planning, installing, operating and maintaining air conditioning and refrigeration equipment. Upon graduation, they have the necessary skills to work efficiently with engineers, system designers, skilled craftsmen, salespersons and others in the field.
For more information, go to TJC.edu/hvac.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.