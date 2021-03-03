The 96th Annual Banquet and Awards Luncheon of the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce is slated for Tuesday, March 30.
The luncheon will run from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Central Baptist Church, 1909 East Rusk, and is to be catered by Sadler’s Kitchen.
The chamber will honor 2020 Chairwoman Patty Rivers and introduce 2021 Chairwoman Shannon Hitt.
Awards will be presented for 2020 Outstanding Citizen, Business Man and Woman, Rookie of the Year, Unsung Hero, Chairwoman’s Award and Division Chair of the Year.
Sponsors for the this year’s banquet include Austin Bank, Cherokee Real Estate, Enright Group, Harry’s Building Materials, Oncor, Republic Services, Southside Bank and Walmart.
Advanced reservations are required as no tickets will be sold at the door.
Admission is $30 per person for chamber members and $35 per person for prospective members. A table, seating eight, can be reserved for $250.
To reserve tickets, visit the Jacksonville Chamber’s website at jacksonvilletexas.com and type 96th Annual Banquet into the search box, or go directly to http://www.jacksonvilletexas.com/events/details/96th-annual-banquet-2021-7364.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.