Tickets are available to purchase online for the 38th season of the Texas Shakespeare Festival at Kilgore College.
The festival will run from June 29 to July 30 in Van Cliburn Auditorium on the Kilgore campus.
This year’s productions include:
• “The Comedy of Errors” by William Shakespeare
• “Lear” by William Shakespeare
• “Something Rotten!” (musical) by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell; Music and lyrics by Karey Kirkpatrick and Wayne Kirkpatrick
• “Pride & Prejudice” by Jane Austin, adapted by Melissa Leilani Larson
• “Charlotte Collins” by Grace Abele
• “Todrick the Not-so-Terrible” (children’s show) by Grace Abele
For more information, or to purchase tickets online, visit texasshakespeare.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.