Tickets are available to purchase online for the 36th season of the Texas Shakespeare Festival at Kilgore College.
The festival, set to run July 1-Aug. 1, will be held at Van Cliburn Auditorium on the Kilgore campus.
This year’s productions include:
• “The Merry Wives of Windsor” by William Shakespeare; directed by Deb Alley
• “The Book of Will” by Lauren Gunderson; directed by Michael Jenkinson
• “Romeo and Juliet” by William Shakespeare; directed by Dean Palmer
• “The Bridges of Madison County” (musical) book by Marsha Norman; music and lyrics by Jason Robert Brown; directed by Michael Jenkinson
• “The Gnomes of Gnot-A-Hill” (children’s show), written by Grace Abele & DJ Canaday; directed by Michael Jenkinson
Tickets will be available to purchase in-person or by phone beginning 9 a.m. Saturday, May 29, at the TSF Box Office, located in the Anne Dean Turk Fine Arts Building.
The box office is open 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays, and can be reached at (903) 983-8601.
With the relaxation of COVID-19 protocols in accordance with Gov. Abbott's recent declaration, capacity for the productions will be 100%, allowing for more patrons to attend the summer productions.
Face coverings are optional, although patrons are encouraged to wear a face-covering if they feel it is necessary.
For more information, or to purchase tickets online, visit www.texasshakespeare.com.
