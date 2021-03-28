The deadline for eligible voters to register to participate in the May 1st election is Thursday, April 1.
“Exercising your right to vote and making your voice heard is a fundamental part of our democracy," said Secretary Hughs. "I encourage all eligible Texans who have not already done so to register to vote by April 1st so that they can actively participate in shaping the future of Texas."
While many May 1 elections throughout Cherokee County have been canceled due to uncontested positions, a few remain.
Jacksonville will hold a joint city and school board election. The mayoral position and Place 5 trustee are to be decided. Running for mayor are Sonya Baker and Randy Gorham, incumbent. Contending to fill the school board seat are Loretta Doty and Blake Stephens, incumbent.
In Rusk, the District 1 council seat is being vacated by Ben Middlebooks who will begin serving as mayor. The two vying to serve as District 1 representative are Ben Mims and Kendall Pharis.
The Troup ISD school board has two candidates running for Place 4 trustee, Homer Dickey and Fielding Winchester, incumbent.
All Texans can check their registration status on the Texas Secretary of State’s website, sos.state.tx.us, on the “Am I Registered” page.
Those who have moved to a new address within the same county or have changed names can update their voter information online at https://txapps.texas.gov/tolapp/sos/SOSACManager.
Eligible Texans who have not yet registered to vote may complete and print a voter registration application by visiting https://vrapp.sos.state.tx.us/index.asp. Voter registration applications can also be requested from Cherokee County Elections Administrator Shannon Cornelius who can be reached by phone, (903) 683-8409, or by email, ea@chcherokee.org.
Once the application is complete, it should be submitted to Elections Administrator Shannon Cornelius at 138 W. 5th Street, Rusk, Texas 75785. If the application is mailed, it must be postmarked no later than April 1 in order to be accepted.
Any voter with a question about how to cast a ballot in the upcoming May 2021 uniform election can call 1 (800) 252 VOTE, or visit VoteTexas.gov for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.