Election Day is May 1 and area city councils seek to fill open seats.
Alto city council is comprised of a mayor and four council members. Two council positions are open for election as well as the position of mayor. Council members are elected to serve at large and the two seats which will be on the ballot are currently held by Steve Cox and Kara Reagan. Jimmy Allen is the mayor at present.
The deadline to file for a place on the ballot is Friday, Feb. 12, at Alto City Hall, 404 W. San Antonio Street. City Hall is open 7:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m., Monday-Thursday and 7:30-11 a.m. on Fridays.
One can also file by mail by sending paperwork to P.O. Box 447, Alto, Texas 75925.
The Bullard city council consists of six members including one mayor and five council members, all of whom are elected for two-year terms on a non-partisan basis and serve the community at-large. Each official is elected by community members and, once elected, choose the Mayor Pro Tem, for a one-year term.
Two seats on the city council, those currently held by Mark Anderson and Lane McDaniel, as well as the office of mayor will be on the May 1 ballot.
For those desiring to be placed on the ballot, the last day to file for a place on the general election ballot is Feb. 12. The final day to file a declaration of write-in candidacy is Feb. 16.
The Jacksonville city council is comprised of a mayor and four council members. Council members are elected to two-year terms, without term limits, to serve their respective district. The mayor is elected city-wide with a limit of three two-year terms.
The city of Jacksonville will conduct elections for the positions of Mayor and Districts 1 and 3 council members on May 1. These positions are currently held by Randy Gorham, Hubert Robinson and Tim McRae, respectively.
Applications for a place on the ballot will be accepted by the city through Friday, Feb. 14. City Hall is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday.
All applicants must meet eligibility requirements as set forth in the city charter, copies of which are available in the office of the city secretary.
New Summerfield city council will hold an election for three council member seats during the May 1 election. Council positions are elected to serve at-large for two-year terms.
The seats up for election are currently held by Brandon Bannister, Tim Tipton and Don Williams.
The deadline to file for a place on the General Election ballot is Friday, Feb. 12.
New Summerfield ISD has two seats open for election on the May 1 ballot. These positions are voted to serve at-large and are three-year terms.
The deadline to file for a place on the ballot is Friday, Feb. 12. Applications may be turned in to New Summerfield ISD, located at 13307 Hwy 110 S., or mailed to New Summerfield ISD, P.O. Box 6, New Summerfield, TX 75780.
Elections for mayor and two council members, Districts 1 and 2, will be held in Rusk on May 1. Angela Raiborn currently holds the position of mayor. Ben Middlebrooks and Walter Session presently represent Districts 1 and 2, respectively. Council members serve for two-year terms.
Applications to file for a place on the ballot can be obtained at Rusk City Hall, 205 S. Main Street. The deadline for applications to be returned is Friday, Feb. 12. Paperwork may also be returned via mail to the attention of Cinda Etheridge, 205 S. Main St., Rusk, Texas 75785.
The city of Troup will conduct regular elections on May 1 for Places 1, 3 and 4 on the city council. Currently these seats are held by Jeff Hale, Brandi Barton and Chip Richards, respectively.
Anyone 18 years or older who has lived in the state for at least one year and a minimum of six months in the city prior to filing deadline is eligible to run provided he or she is a registered voter in the territory to be elected from by the filing deadline.
The city will accept applications for a place on the May 1 ballot through Friday, Feb. 12 at Troup City Hall, 106 E. Duval Street.
Election for three Wells city council seats will be on the May 1 ballot. Two of those seats are currently held by Eva Alexander and Clint Smith while the other is currently vacant.
Council members are elected at-large and serve two-year terms.
Applications for a place on the ballot are being accepted through Friday, Feb. 12, at Wells City Hall, 293 Rusk Avenue. To file by mail, send paperwork to P.O. Box 20, Wells, Texas 75976.
