With the holidays behind us, BBB has a few resolutions that can help you fight scammers, prevent identity theft, and find trustworthy businesses and charities in 2023.
The BBB Scam Tracker, bbb.org/scamtracker, is a great tool for reporting scams or finding out whether that email, text or phone call claiming to be from the IRS or trying to collect a debt was legitimate or a scam. Hundreds of thousands of scam reports have been filed nationwide since the inception of the BBB Scam Tracker program. BBB uses the tool to track scams and to report fraudulent activity to the National Cyber-Forensics and Training Alliance for analysis and collaboration with law enforcement.
In this day and age, you can’t afford to make mistakes, “Mechele Agbayani Mills, President and CEO of BBB Serving Central East Texas said. “Taking preventive measures is well worth the time and effort to keep from becoming a victim.”
BBB provides the following resolutions to help consumers position themselves to have a safe, scam-free 2023:
1. Always check a business out with BBB before you buy. Not every business meet BBB Accreditation Standards and are qualified to use an Accredited Business seal on their websites and at on their storefronts. Visit bbb.org to find BBB Business Profiles for nearly 4 million businesses across North America.
2. Be skeptical of “job offers” that promise easy money. With high unemployment and long job searches common, scammers are targeting people desperate to find jobs. Beware of any job offer, work-at-home scheme or business opportunity that promises big money for little work and no experience.
3. Always read the fine print—especially with “free” trial offers. Thousands of consumers reported to BBB after signing up for a “free” trial offer online that resulted in repeated charges to their credit or debit cards, sometimes amounting to hundreds of dollars every month. Read the terms and conditions of any “free” trial offer before handing over credit or debit card numbers.
4. Keep your computer safe. If you haven’t already done so, install anti-virus software on your computer and check regularly for software and operating system updates and patches. Don’t open attachments or click on links in emails unless you can confirm the email came from someone you trust.
5. Never wire money to someone you don’t know. Many scams require that the victim wire money back to the scammers. Scammers know that tracking money sent via wire or placed on pre-paid cards is extremely difficult. Once you’ve wired the money, it’s nearly impossible to get it back.
6. Fight identity theft. Shred paper documents that include sensitive financial data and dispose of computers, cell phones and digital data safely. BBB offers tips and checklists on what to shred, and hosts annual Secure Your ID events nationwide to help you stay safe.
7. Ask BBB for help. Contact BBB at bbb.org/local-bbb/bbb-serving-central-east-texas if you have a disagreement with a business or go to BBB Scam Tracker if you have been duped by a scammer.
8. Create a budget and stick to it. Setting a budget can help you stay afloat this year. BBB has advice on how to create a budget to help you get out of debt and stay out of debt at bbb.org.
9. Fight fake check fraud. It’s easy for scammers to create professional-looking phony checks. Be extremely wary of checks that come with claims that you’ve won the lottery, are eligible for a government grant or have landed a job as a secret shopper. These are almost always scams.
10. Get everything in writing. Verbal agreements are often hard for both parties to remember. Put all verbal agreements in writing to limit miscommunication and misunderstandings between what you expect and what the business delivers.
Report fraudulent activity or unscrupulous business practices to BBB Scam Tracker. Remember, great businesses are out there. Always look for the BBB seal; it’s the Sign of a Better Business. Start with companies you can trust by going to bbb.org.
About BBB: BBB is a nonprofit, business-supported organization that sets and upholds high standards for fair and honest business behavior. Most BBB services to consumers are free of charge. BBB provides objective advice, free BBB Business Profiles on more than 5.3 million companies, 11,000 charity reviews, dispute resolution services, alerts and educational information on topics affecting marketplace trust. Visit bbb.org for more information. There are over 100 local, independent BBBs across the United States, Canada and Mexico, including BBB Serving Central East Texas, which was founded in 1985 and serves 19 counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.