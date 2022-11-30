When the weather turns cold, it can bring a chill into our homes. Portable space heaters have become a popular way to supplement central heating or heat one room.
Types of electric space heaters include oil and water-filled radiators, in which heated oil or water travels through the heater; fan-forced heaters, in which a fan blows warm air over metal coils; ceramic heaters that warm air over a ceramic heating element and infrared heaters in which heat is created by infrared bulbs.
Two in five deaths in space heater fires involve portable electric space heaters. To stay safe when using portable electric space heaters, follow these tips and recommendations by the National Fire Protection Association:
• Purchase a heater with the seal of a qualified testing laboratory.
• Keep the heater at least 3 feet (1 metre) away from anything that can burn, including people.
• Choose a heater with a thermostat and overheat protection.
• Place the heater on a solid, flat surface.
• Make sure your heater has an auto shut-off to turn the heater off if it tips over.
• Keep space heaters out of the way of foot traffic. Never block an exit.
• Keep children away from the space heater.
• Plug the heater directly into the wall outlet. Never use an extension cord.
• Space heaters should be turned off and unplugged when you leave the room or go to bed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.