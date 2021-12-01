The second annual Hometown Christmas Experience, organized by the Rusk Chamber of Commerce, took place Saturday on the downtown square in Rusk despite overcast skies and drizzling rain.
The All Aboard Fun Train, a trackless train sponsored by Republic Services, was kept busy with riders throughout the event.
“It was a hit with the kids and adults,” stated Leilani Sales, Rusk Chamber of Commerce Manager. “He ran from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. non-stop. He even took Santa for a ride.”
Santa had taken time out of his busy schedule to help celebrate the beginning of the Christmas season with Rusk residents and others who attended the event.
Although the car and bike show garnered fewer entries than last year due to weather conditions, the event raised $240 which will be split between two local non-profits, The Good Samaritan and the Tree of Promise.
Winners in the show included:
Todd Daniels – Rudolph’s Reindeer Ride, or Best Bike;
Tom and Jan Townsend – Jingle Jeep (Best Jeep);
Thomas Adams – Grinchmobile, (Best Rat Vehicle);
Mike Huff - The Griswold, (Most Decked Out);
Matthew Thomas – Christmas Stocking (Best Adventure);
Kelly Ford – Elf’s Choice (People’s Choice); and
Mark Mayberry – Santa’s Sleigh (Best Car).
Six teams entered the cornhole tournament organized by the Bluebonnet 4-H Club. Cousins Blake and Brody Walley secured the title of tournament champions.
With 50 vendors in attendance, there was plenty of shopping and a variety of food available.
The scavenger hunt resulted in several entries, with the winner to be announced Tuesday, Nov. 30. The winner will receive a Hometown Christmas Experience T-shirt and this year’s Rusk Christmas ornament, both from the Chamber, along with a stocking filled with local goodies.
The day’s activities concluded with the tree-lighting ceremony of the 26-foot Christmas tree displayed on the empty lot on the Square on Main St., between J&J Jewelry and Cherokee Parcel Post. A choir was scheduled to sing carols following the tree lighting but were unable to attend.
“Fortunately, four young ladies stepped up, offering to sing without the accompanying of the choir, which was so brave of them,” said Sales. “The crowd joined in singing.”
Don’t miss the next Christmas event, the Rusk Christmas parade, which is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7. For an entry form and more details, visit ruskchamber.com, or call 903-683-4242.
