The annual Jacksonville Christmas parade, organized by the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce, took place Thursday, Dec. 10. The 2020 parade theme was, “All I Want for Christmas.”
Jacksonville Independent School District teachers served as this year’s grand marshals on a float provided by Cardinal Health.
“It was great to be able to honor the Jacksonville ISD teachers as Grand Marshal this year for all they have done and continue to do for our children; especially this year!” the Chamber posted to their Facebook page.
The parade was well attended, although perhaps not as packed as in previous years. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no group was allowed to hand out candy or other goodies along the route and no vendor permits were issued. Despite these limitations, spectators appeared to enjoy the display of vehicles, floats and walking groups in the parade.
Approximately 50 entries participated in the parade, according to the Chamber.
Elijah’s Retreat earned the award for Best Themed. The Most Spiritual distinction went to It’s Personal. Preferred Equipment won the Best Lighted award and Alliance Towing received Most Original.
Congratulations! sponsored the award plaques given to this year’s parade float winners.
For those who were not able to attend the parade, the chamber of commerce live-streamed the event.
The video can still be found on the organization’s Facebook page, Jacksonville Chamber, for anyone who would like to view the parade. Photos have also been posted.
For more information on the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce, visit their Facebook page or the website, jacksonvilletexas.com.
