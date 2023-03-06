Victoria Hoover, a recent Tyler Junior College graduate and former member of TJC’s Alpha Omicron Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, has not only earned publication in PTK’s annual literary journal, “Nota Bene,” she has also received its highest honor.
Hoover’s short story, “Ashes,” earned the Ewing Citation Award which includes a $1,000 scholarship.
“Nota Bene” — which is Latin for “take notice” — showcases the outstanding writing of community college students. Out of more than 800 entries, the most ever submitted, 24 PTK members nationwide were selected to have their work published in the journal’s 28th edition.
“Of the many PTK awards that our TJC students have earned over the years, Victoria is the first to earn the Ewing Citation Award,” said Gigi Delk, TJC professor and chapter faculty advisor. “We are extremely proud of Victoria, and we celebrate her hard work and talent.”
At TJC, Hoover served as the Alpha Omicron Chapter vice president of scholarship, was a member of the Presidential Honors program, and was published in TJC’s literary journal, “The Bell Tower.”
After graduating from TJC in May 2022, she transferred to Stephen F. Austin State University, where she is majoring in linguistics. She also serves on the Texas Community College Student Advisory Council.
Phi Theta Kappa is the premier honor society recognizing the academic achievement of students at associate degree-granting colleges and helping them to grow as scholars and leaders. The society is made up of more than 3.8 million members and nearly 1,300 chapters in 11 countries, with approximately 240,000 active members in the nation’s colleges.
