The TJC School of Nursing and Health Sciences has announced 180 December graduates from its nursing programs: 43 from the traditional associate degree nursing program; 38 from the LVN-RN transition program in Jacksonville; 37 from the LVN-RN Fast Track program; 31 from the vocational nursing day program; and 31 from the vocational nursing evening program.
Traditional associate degree nursing graduates included Haley Lindsey of Jacksonville, Samantha Lynn Marshall of Troup and Andrea Delores Merrill, also of Jacksonville.
Those from Cherokee County graduating from the LVN-RN transition Jacksonville program included: Chase Mclaine Carr, Jacksonville; Tracy Gholston, Alto; Erika Holland, Rusk; Elizabeth Martinez, Rusk; Rebecca C. Martinez, Jacksonville; Angel Pineda, Bullard; Alexzandria Brianna Pope, Rusk; Noemi Posada, Jacksonville; Marlen Reyna, Jacksonville; and Taja Summers, Jacksonville.
LVN-RN Fast Track graduates included: Eliana Borja, Jacksonville; Roxanne Michelle Carpenter, Troup; Lyndsey Douglas, Rusk; Juliann K. Hill, Bullard; Will Roach, Bullard; and Alicia M. Switzer, Troup.
Vocational nursing day program graduates are: Sharenza Lanae Green, Alto; Jessica Marugg, Rusk; and Laci Scruggs, Jacksonville;
Vocational nursing evening program graduates and their hometowns are: Theresa Nicole Robinson, Jacksonville; and Bailee Mariah Shreve, Jacksonville;
The TJC School of Nursing and Health Sciences includes programs of study designed to prepare students for challenging and rewarding careers in nursing and allied health occupations.
For more information, go to TJC.edu/nursing.
