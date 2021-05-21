Tyler Junior College has announced its May 2021 graduates from the TJC Associate Degree Nursing program. Among the graduates are four students who also received their Bachelor of Science Nursing from University of Texas at Tyler in the inaugural class of the concurrent enrollment program.
TJC and UT Tyler nursing programs formed a partnership in Spring 2019 that allows students to earn an Associate of Applied Science in Nursing from TJC and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from UT Tyler at the same time.
The ADN/BSN concurrent enrollment option is for students who are motivated to complete 30 hours of BSN level coursework while simultaneously completing the TJC Traditional RN curriculum.
The inaugural graduating ADN-BSN cohort members are Jovany Sanchez of Ben Wheeler; and Coti Stroud, Susan Whitehurst and Jaela Wideman, all of Tyler.
“In the best of times, nursing school is tough,” said Elizabeth Olivier, TJC dean of the School of Nursing and Health Sciences. “Getting through it with the restrictions and challenges brought on by a global pandemic increased the difficulty exponentially, but these students not only rose to the challenge but accepted the greater challenge of enrolling concurrently in the TJC ADN program and the UT Tyler BSN program. We are incredibly proud of their hard work and accomplishments.”
TJC has been training area nurses since 1951, when it opened the Texas Eastern School of Nursing, in cooperation with Mother Frances (now CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances) and Medical Center (now UT Health East Texas) hospitals. For almost 70 years, thousands of area nurses have received their start at TJC.
The TJC Associate Degree Nursing program is a 60-credit-hour curriculum that leads to an Associate of Applied Science degree. Graduates typically take the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses (NCLEX-RN) within four to six weeks of graduation. TJC’s 2020 ADN graduates had an impressive 96 percent passing rate.
Pinning ceremonies were held Thursday May 6, in the Rogers Palmer Performing Arts Center.
Graduates of the traditional RN program included Benjamin McAdams of Bullard; Andrea E. Prosise of Rusk and Billy Stewart Jr., Rusk.
Graduates of the LVN-RN Transition program included Jeremy Brummett of Rusk, Sarah Clark of Rusk, Leigh Ann Meza of Jacksonville and Ashley Williams-Gibson of Alto.
TJC will offer online nursing information sessions June 1 and 28 for those interested in the program. To sign up, or to learn more about TJC nursing, go to TJC.edu/nursing.
