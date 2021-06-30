Tyler Junior College has recognized 1,354 students named to the President’s and Dean’s Lists for their outstanding academic achievements during the Spring 2021 semester.
The President’s List consists of 473 students who completed 12 or more hours of college-level courses with a 4.0 grade-point average.
Area students named to the President’s List include (alphabetically by hometown):
ALTO: Kristin Hoover and Haley Skinner
BULLARD: Jayden Adair, Christian Butler, Kaitlyn Chang, Christopher Cochrane, Christopher Constante, Chloe Duvak, Kylie Ferrara, Sydney Garland, Lauren Johnson, Rebecca Jones, Angela Lewis, Ethan Medley, Mariah Melton, Crosby Peer, Abby Petty, Lance Ritter and Amanda Sisco
FRANKSTON: Payton Hutchison, Natelie Jones, Taylor Strother and Spencer Tillery
JACKSONVILLE: Jennifer Aguilar, Amanda Allen, Alejandra Benitez, Houston Boykin, Karen Casas, Ashley Duncan, Samuel Hooker, Jose Mendoza Jr., Noemy Montes, Alexia Moreira, Mckenzie Nabi, Luis Rivas, Christopher Sanchez, Ashlyn Wilburn and Sarah Wofford
NEW SUMMERFIELD: Stephanie Bravo and Brenda Sanchez
RUSK: Lauren Boudreaux, Ezequiel Briseno, Kayla Brown, Emma Bullock, Jordan Crysup, Seth Day and Austin Gates
TROUP: Lauren Bateman, Liana Cabe, Josie Martin, Calob Smith and Chad Thibodeaux
The Dean’s List consists of 881 students who completed 12 or more hours of college-level courses with a minimum 3.3 grade-point average.
Students named to the dean’s list are (alphabetically by hometown):
ALTO: Liliana Gonzalez
BULLARD: Patrick Black, James Cross, Tanner Fowler, Delaney Guhlke, Brett Hammons, Alex Hernandez, Robert Hunt Jr, Christian Johnson, Shelby Langston, Michelle Lemoine, Rhiannon Martin, Josh Mascola, Braeden O'Bannon, Bobby Ragon, Isaac Sanders, Jaden Scott, Grace Stanley, Taner Tribbey, Ally Wilcox, Harrison Willingham and Kaitlin Woodard
CUNEY: Angel Silva
FRANKSTON: Christian Culland
JACKSONVILLE: Eduardo Aguilar, Quinntarrian Anthony, Savannah Clark, Maddy Crowe, Claire Ferguson, Sarah Fisher, Mireya Gaitan, Araceli Gonzalez, Isaac Gonzalez, Jenny Guerrero, Kaila Lacy, Dayana Martinez, Juan Mata, Kathryn Satterwhite, Jared Sexton, Jeremy Singleton, Hannel Suarez, Omar Tavera, Ty Terrell, Joe Traylor, Cecily Trujillo, Klayton Turlington, Carlos Velazquez, Sophea Ven and Kristy Villalpando
NEW SUMMERFIELD: Miranda Bolton, Adan Castillo, Anthony Hernandez, Gloria Hernandez, Perla Suarez and Ramie Weaver
REKLAW: Crystal Martinez
RUSK: Jessica Alcantara, Shyann Fairchild, Elisabeth Furrer, Haley Hancock, Ana Hernandez, Henry Hernandez, Lance Knott, Gabriel Lopez, Jacob Lucena, Seth Matlock, Ariel McClure, Dustin Nino, Naomi Reifel, Stormy Shuptrine, Marketta Simmons, Lainey Sprayberry, John Witt
TROUP: Morgan Colvin, Cole Ford, Jessica Hoang, Sierra Parnell, Reese Riddle, Shea Schmidt and Kacie Young
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.